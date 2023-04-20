Emergency services descended on Shelley Road after two men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were stabbed shortly before 9am on Friday (April 14).

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men were taken to hospital.

Their injuries, while serious, were not described as life threatening by police.

Bradley Mason is wanted by police in connection with a double stabbing in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Monday (April 17) launched an appeal to find Daniel Sweeney and Bradley Mason.

Sweeney, 30, was subsequently arrested on Wednesday evening (April 19).

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (April 20).

Mason is still wanted by police and a renewed appeal to trace him has been launched.

The 25-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0291 of April 14.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.