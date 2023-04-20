The burglary happened at an address in Garstang Road at around 4.40pm on Sunday, April 2.

The thief conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with rings worth about £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police described the incident as “absolutely despicable” and launched a public appeal for information on Wednesday (April 19).

A man was arrested after a thief stole jewellery from an elderly man who has Alzheimer’s in Preston

A 50-year-old man from Preston was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday morning (April 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you so much to everyone who came forward with information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated, and we simply could not do our job without the help and co-operation of our communities.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1422 of April 3.