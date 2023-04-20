News you can trust since 1886
Preston man arrested after distraction burglar steals £3k worth of jewellery from elderly man who has Alzheimer’s

A man has been arrested after a thief stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from an elderly man who has Alzheimer’s in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

The burglary happened at an address in Garstang Road at around 4.40pm on Sunday, April 2.

The thief conned his way into the victim’s home before making off with rings worth about £3,000.

Police described the incident as “absolutely despicable” and launched a public appeal for information on Wednesday (April 19).

A man was arrested after a thief stole jewellery from an elderly man who has Alzheimer’s in PrestonA man was arrested after a thief stole jewellery from an elderly man who has Alzheimer’s in Preston
A 50-year-old man from Preston was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday morning (April 20).

“Thank you so much to everyone who came forward with information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated, and we simply could not do our job without the help and co-operation of our communities.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1422 of April 3.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.