Prolific burglar wanted in connection with theft of two charity boxes on New Hall Lane in Preston
A prolific burglar is wanted by Preston police in connection with the theft of two charity boxes.
Leroy Allen, 38, is wanted in connection with their investigation into a burglary which is reported to have happened on New Hall Lane, Preston, where two charity boxes have been stolen and a considerable amount of damage has been caused.
Allen, 38, has short brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. He has a scar on his eyebrow, and above his right eye.
He has tattoos of names on the side of his neck and left ring finger.
If you see him contact 101 quoting log 0015 of 28th April.