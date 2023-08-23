Man wanted in connection with burglary at Penwortham Sports and Social Club
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with a burglary in Penwortham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:38 BST
Police want to speak to Leroy Allen in connection with an investigation into a burglary at Penwortham Sports Club earlier this month.
The 36-year-old is of medium build and has short black hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 276 of August 6.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.