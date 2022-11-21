Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 20 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between October 17 and 21 (people sentenced in during the week commencing October 10 are HERE).

Joshua James Elder, 20, Parker Street Ashton-on-Ribble: possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and diamorphine - £200 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs.

Preston Magistrates Courts

Mark Anthony Harford, 22, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston: breach of a restraining order - eight weeks prison suspended for 12 months, £154 surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Paul Mabeth, 29, Catterall Lane, Catterall: repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive - 20 weeks imprisonment, two year restraining order, compensation of £348.

Adrian Joseph Quinn, 56, Marsett Place, Ribbleton: breach of a restraining order - committed to prison for 10 weeks, surcharge to fund victim services of £154.

Gary Clarke, 39, Buckshaw Hall Close, Astley Village, Chorley: used religiously and racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour - £350 fine, £35 surcharge, £75 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

British police motorcycle traveling at high speed with motion blur

Kimberley Mercer, 35, Buckshaw Hall Close, Astley Village: used religiously and racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour - £120 fine, £34 surcharge, £75 costs.

Sohail Akhtar, 33, Balfour Road Fulwood: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £113 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivienne Casey, 67, Beech Close, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston: driving without due care and attention - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, five penalty points on driving licence.

Police officers on patrol

Ian Maurice Burrow, 62, Ribble Road, Leyland: driving without insurance: £660 fine, six penalty points on driving licence.

Kyle Duncan Griffin, 19, Edleston Road, Blackpool: at Preston in the county of Lancashire, assaulted John Taylor, thereby occasioning him, actual bodily harm - 12 month community order, £40 compensation, £95 costs, £85 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Barker, 26, Garstang Road Shepherds Field, Barton, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by North Cumbria Magistrates' Court on 17/03/2020 by removing the Personal Identification Device from around your ankle - £40 fine.

Harry Lucas Ralphs, 31, Mainway, Lancaster: without lawful excuse, damaged window glass to the value of £100, assault by beating - £100 compensation, 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, £128 surcharge.

Kieron Lee Parkinson, 69, Acregate Lane, Ribbleton: driving while disqualified - 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, £154 surcharge £85 costs, banned from driving for 36 months.

Philip Michael Davenport, 29, Turnfield, Ingol: being a person living in the Tier 4 area of, Preston , without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the Regulations, left the place where you were living, namely Worden Road, Preston, contrary to Covid rules - £300 fine, £300 costs, £34 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Joseph Cope, 31, Pendle Road, Leyland, Lancashire: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £500 fine, £30 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Richard Matthew Hodgson, 34, Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge: driving without insurance - £440 fine, £44 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Stephen Graham Jemmett, 56, Austin Close, Leyland: driving at excess speed on M56 - £763 fine, £76 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Lucian Popa, 28, Holme Slack Lane, Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Rotherham, 23, Devonport Way, Chorley: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Kenny Walker, 21, Saville Road, Blackpool: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?