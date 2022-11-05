Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 26 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between October 10 and 14 (offences sentenced in September are HERE). The names are listed in alphabetical order.

William Patrick Thomas Baines, 19, The Green, Bolton Le Sands, Carnforth: driving without due care and attention - £240 fine, five penalty points on driving licence.

Preston Magistrates Courts

Sarah Ball, 42, Parrock Close, Penwortham: driving without due care and attention - £100 fine, three penalty points on driving licence.

Matthew Daniel Bamber, 46, Sedgwick Street, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment - £40 fine.

James Bennett Broughton, 59, Hollins Lane, Forton, Preston: driving at excess speed on the M65 near Blackburn - £640 fine, six penalty points on driving licence.

Declan James Bonney, 20, Hawes Side Lane Blackpool: driving while using a hand-held mobile phone - £140 fine, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Magistrates Courts

Natalie Jane Elizabeth Burton, 38, Hornby Close, Adlington, Chorley: assaulted Pauline Beck by beating her - six month community order, £80 fine, £95 victim surcharge.

Andrew Cleaver, 58, Baytree Road, Clayton-le-Woods: driving without insurance - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine.

Caitlin Alexandra Davies, 28, Wymundsley, Chorley: failed to provide information on the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Magistrates Courts

Stuart Dixon, 37, Kellet Acre, Lostock Hall: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £115 fine, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Thomas Alan Evans, 34, Weeton Avenue Blackpool: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £143 fine, three penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard Gavin, 49, Chatburn Road, Ribbleton, Preston: breach of the peace - bound over in the sum of £40 for six months to keep the peace.

Nichola Jane Grimshaw, 42, Lune Avenue, Forton, Preston: driving without insurance, driving with a child passenger not wearing a seatbelt - £230 fine, £110 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Joseph Allan Lynch, 26, Liverpool Road, Hutton: driving at speeds in excess of 50mph - £80 fine, £100 costs banned from driving for six months.

Luke Alexander Jenkinson, 48, Birkdale Drive, Ashton-On-Ribble: drunk and disorderly - £40 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dejalee Minors, 36, Dunkirk Lane Leyland: driving without insurance - £300 fine, £100 costs, banned from driving for six months.

Jamie Monkman, 38, Mardale Road Preston: drove a vehicle while under the influence of cocaine - £200 fine, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Murad Mohammed, 21, Ringwood Road, Preston: drove a motor vehicle,on a road, namely Leo Case Court, under the influence of a controlled drug - £230 fine, £90 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Mark Jason Povey, 54, Stanley Road Heysham: driving without due care and attention - £80 fine, 110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Stephen Radatsz, 22, Old Bridge Way, Chorley: assault by beating - 12 month community order, £150 compensation.

Manish Rao, 27, Craggs Row, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £107 fine, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

James Riley, 19, Abbeystead, Skelmersdale: assaulted Taomy Morton by beating her - discharged conditionally for 12 months, 12 month restraining order, compensation of £50, victim services of £26.

Joshua Sharp, 29, Kingsway, Leyland: driving with excess speed in a 30mph zone - £700 fine, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naydene E Somerville, Forshaw Avenue, Blackpool: at Blackpool in the county of Lancashire drove a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road, namely Grange Road, Blackpool without due care and attention - £80 fine, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Jonathan Paul Whittall, 45, Ansdell Grove Ashton-on-Ribble: driving at excess speed in a 50mph zone - fined £627, six penalty points on driving licence.

Sunday Okpanachi Umah, 35, John William Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £120 fine, £110 costs, banned from driving for six months.

Anthony Gary Yates, 44, Lord Street, Blackpool: destroyed rear driver side window of Audi A6 to the value of £200; without lawful excuse damaged cistern tank, till point drawers, floodlights, fire alarm and three beer kegs to the value of £2000 belonging to Stonegate Group - £120 fine, £2,200 compensation, £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?