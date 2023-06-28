The account, which typically meets ex-convicts on their release from prison, quizzing them about the crime they have just served time for, also uploaded a video asking people why they were appearing in court.

Tagged as #court and #magistrates, the inside of the building looks to be the public waiting area of Preston Magistrates Court.

Preston Magistrates' Court. Photo Neil Cross.

What does the law say?

Filming inside court and publishing such a video is illegal under section 41 of the Criminal Justice Act and could be regarded as contempt if it amounts to an interference with the administration of justice.

The areas where you cannot take a photograph or record video include the courtroom “or in the building or in the precincts of the building in which the court is held.”

Punishment for contempt is at the judge's discretion but could result in fines up to £1,000 or a prison sentence.

What’s the video about?

In the video posted three days ago, two men discuss what they are due in court for.

One man says he is there for speeding, and another says he is there over a domestic violence protection order.

It has been watched 570,000 times and has 70 comments.

Comments include: “Mate keep up the work you have a unique angle”.

Another said: “Top channel mate.”

With 61.5k followers and 4 million views on their last video, @JailTales, is a TikTok account with the purpose to ‘raise awareness of crime, and the impact it can have on direct and indirect victims, such as family and friends’.