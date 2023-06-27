With 61.5k followers and 4 million views on their last video, @JailTales, is a TikTok account with the purpose to ‘raise awareness of crime, and the impact it can have on direct and indirect victims, such as family and friends’.

In the videos, ex-convicts can be seen to be leaving HMP Preston’s gates onto Ribbleton Lane, where they are approached and asked about their time inside.

Jail Tales documents ex-convicts as they leave Preston prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent video see’s the individual behind the account say: ‘how long did you get?’, ‘what did you do?’, ‘what was your original charge?’, ‘where you from?’.

On the creator's YouTube channel where they have 5.26K subscribers and 51 videos, they say: ‘We have created this YouTube channel to hopefully raise awareness of crime, and the impact it can have on direct and indirect victims, such as family and friends.

‘We are also documenting the release of prisoners, as from previous experience, we understand the feeling is surreal and we are looking to hopefully encourage people to not reoffend. We appreciate that some people may not want to be filmed upon their release, therefore, we will make the decision on whether to publish it or not at our complete discretion.

‘We are looking to grow this channel, raise awareness and remain professional at all times. We appreciate everybody has their own opinions and we respect each and every one. However, violent or offensive behaviour will not be tolerated.’