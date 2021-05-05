Preston man charged after '£10m worth of cocaine and heroin' seized in North London
Three people, including a man from Preston, have been charged after "£10m worth of drugs" were seized during a raid North London.
Officers from the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service seized 109kg of cocaine and 15kg of heroin after raiding an industrial unit in Enfield on April 27.
The drugs had a street value of £10,220,000, according to the National Crime Agency.
Three men have since been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and remanded to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on May 17.
They are:
- David Owens, 61, of Preston, Lancashire formerly of Aintree, Liverpool.
- Antonio Monobianco, 42, of Wanstead, east London formerly of Enfield, north London
- Levi Howarth, 25, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire formerly of Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Seven men who were arrested in the same operation have been released under investigation.
