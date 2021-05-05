Police release pictures of jailed Preston gang members behind Runshaw College machete attack

(left to right) Adam Khan, 20, of Albert Terrace, Preston; Murad Mohammed, 19, of Ringwood Close, Preston; Gurmail Singh, 20, of Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham and Dilbagh Singh, 19, of Brackenbury Road, Preston were jailed at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 4). Pic: Lancashire Police

The men - who all admitted charges of affray - were jailed at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 4) and all will serve their sentences in a young offenders institute.

They are:

Shehroz Ahmad, 19, of Primrose Grove, Preston - sentenced to 14 months

Adam Khan, 20, of Albert Terrace, Preston - sentenced to 18 months

Murad Mohammed, 19, of Ringwood Close, Preston - sentenced 15 months

Samadur Rahman, 20, of Curwen Street, Preston - sentenced to 18 months

Dilbagh Singh, 19, of Brackenbury Road, Preston - sentenced to 15 months

Gurmail Singh, 20, of Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham - sentenced to 21 months and a 28 month road ban for dangerous driving

You can read our full court report - which describes how the six thugs launched a terrifying armed attack at Runshaw College and wounded a student with a machete - here.

What happened at Runshaw College?

On March 4, 2019, police received frantic 999 calls about an armed gang wielding a machete and other weapons at Runshaw College in Langdale Road in Leyland.

Around 4pm a number of people arrived in cars including a Volkswagen Polo, a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Micra. The group, carrying weapons including machetes, baseball bats and a hammer then walked towards the Worden Park side of the campus shouting at and confronting students.

During the incident, a 17-year-old boy was attacked with a machete and suffered a wound to his arm. No one else was injured during the attack.

One of the offenders, Rahman, was later detained by police after being chased by some college students onto a bus.

Later that day, at around 6pm, the Vauxhall was located with Dilbagh Singh detained and arrested. Gurmail Singh was stopped driving the Volkswagen around 9pm the same day.

Following further enquiries, Shehroz Ahmed was arrested on March 7.

Police statement following sentencing of gang members

Det Con Andrew Causey, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was a shocking and violent incident which provoked widespread outcry and condemnation.

"The offenders, in what appeared to be a dispute between two rival gangs, attended the college looking to cause trouble and commit serious offences.

"It is only through good fortune and an excellent police response, having become aware of the potential disorder earlier in the day, which prevented more serious injuries.

"The individuals involved were quickly located and arrested. Their actions, looking to attack students at the end of the college day, were reckless, brazen and endangered lives.

"We welcome the sentences handed down at court, which should serve as a warning to others wanting to take the law into their own hands."

