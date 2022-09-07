Preston man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after stop and search
Today (September 7), Preston Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences after a stop and search in Preston.
Taking to Facebook, the force confirmed that at around 5.20pm yesterday (September 6), their officers stopped a vehicle on Deepdale Street.
The driver was questioned and, following a search of the car, officers found a large amount of what is thought to be cannabis, as well as over £600 in cash and a number of mobile phones.
A 32 year old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
Inspector Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This arrest was thanks to the quick-thinking actions of our officers.
“We know the huge impact drugs can have on our communities and we will do everything we can to stop and target those involved.”