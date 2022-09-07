Preston man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after stop and search

Taking to Facebook, the force confirmed that at around 5.20pm yesterday (September 6), their officers stopped a vehicle on Deepdale Street.

The driver was questioned and, following a search of the car, officers found a large amount of what is thought to be cannabis, as well as over £600 in cash and a number of mobile phones.

A 32 year old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A Preston man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a police stop and search.

He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Inspector Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This arrest was thanks to the quick-thinking actions of our officers.