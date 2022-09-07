News you can trust since 1886
Preston man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after stop and search

Today (September 7), Preston Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences after a stop and search in Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:12 pm

Taking to Facebook, the force confirmed that at around 5.20pm yesterday (September 6), their officers stopped a vehicle on Deepdale Street.

The driver was questioned and, following a search of the car, officers found a large amount of what is thought to be cannabis, as well as over £600 in cash and a number of mobile phones.

A 32 year old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A Preston man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a police stop and search.

He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Inspector Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This arrest was thanks to the quick-thinking actions of our officers.

“We know the huge impact drugs can have on our communities and we will do everything we can to stop and target those involved.”