On August 25, Lancashire Police said that 30-year-old Matthew Winstanley, also known as Matthew Mattinson, was wanted on recall to prison. However on Sunday (September 4), police confirmed they had located Matthew in a rather unusual place, finding him hiding in his friend’s toilet. Sgt Harrison, of Chorley \u0026amp; South Ribble Taskforce said: “I'm pleased to say that after proclaiming to aspire to be the Hide \u0026amp; Seek Champion, Mr Winstanley was located by PC Anderson and PC Wilson who arrested him in the bathroom of his friends house. So after just 9 days we managed to Flush him out. “Thanks to the local community Mr Winstanley no longer holds the Throne of the Hide \u0026amp; Seek Champion and is currently in Preston Custody awaiting his transport back to Prison. “The key message here once again is that we WILL find you and it may be at the most inconvenient of times.”