A white Mercedes Sprinter van being driven by Marcin Szewczyk ploughed into a Kia Sportage on the M6 on October 30, 2021

The Kia, which was stationary in heavy traffic and had its hazard warning lights on, was subsequently pushed into a HGV.

Suzanne Taylor, 71, from Burscough, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 18 (Middlewich).

Marcin Szewczyk, 43, of Lancashire Hill, Stockport, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison (Credit: Cheshire Constabulary)

Her daughter, who was the front seat passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital North Midlands.

Due to the severity of her injuries she had to undergo surgery and was discharged two months later.

Szewczyk was arrested and taken into custody where toxicology results showed he had traces of amphetamine in his system.

Suzanne Taylor was described by her family as a "devoted mum-of-three and nan to two" (Credit: Cheshire Constabulary)

During the investigation, officers spoke to key witnesses who stated the van was weaving all over the road.

They also provided dash camera footage which proved pivotal in the case.

GPS data from his employer found the vehicle being driven by Szewczyk had left the warehouse a total of 22 hours and 31 minutes prior to the collision, travelling over 450 miles.

The crash occurred between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 18 (Middlewich) (Credit: Google)

Szewczyk, 43, of Lancashire Hill, Stockport, was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after appearing at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday (April 18).

Investigating Officer PC Faye Clarke said: “Szewczyk’s actions and decision to continue to drive throughout the 22 hour period prior to the collision has devastated Suzanne’s family.

“He did not hold a valid driving licence and enquiries found that his Polish driving licence was listed as confiscated and invalid.

“Whilst employed as a professional driver Szewczyk deliberately chose to ignore the law and continued to drive whilst knowingly fatigued and under the influence of a controlled drug which put lives at risk.

“He had ample opportunity to pull in or leave the motorway network but continued to drive.

She added: “I would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene and those who have supported police to allow us to build a case to put Szewczyk before the court and take him off the roads.

“Our thoughts remain with Suzanne’s family who have been left devastated following this tragic collision, they have shown such dignity and courage throughout proceedings.”

Speaking following the sentencing, Suzanne’s family said: “As a family we are pleased with the custodial sentence of seven and a half years, though no sentence can bring mum back.

“We as a family want to move forward with our lives and keeping mum in our thoughts at all times.