Thieves first struck the Co-op, off Tag Lane in Ingol, at around 11.40pm when the shop’s alarm alerted security to a break-in.

Police were called and officers entered the store where they found the tills had been forced open and cash stolen.

Shortly after patrols left the scene, thieves struck again.

The Co-op in Granton Walk, off Tag Lane in Ingol, was burgled twice in less than 90 minutes last night (Monday, May 30)

At 1.10am, the alarm sounded a second time and police returned to find the intruders had forced their way back inside to raid the store’s cigarette supply.

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police said CCTV has been obtained and ‘enquiries are ongoing’ to identify the offenders.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the Co-Op store in Granton Walk in Ingol at 11.42pm last night (Monday, May 30) after reports of a burglary in which a quantity of cash was taken.

"At 1.10am, we were called again to the store after reports of another intruder. This time, a quantity of cigarettes were taken.

"CCTV has been obtained and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Co-op in Ingol has been targeted a number of times in recent years.

In March, men in balaclavas threatened staff with a crowbar and a hammer before stealing cash and cigarettes.