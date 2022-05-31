Officers are searching for Paul Hope, 38, who was jailed for 32 months in 2010 after being convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

Lancashire Police said Hope, who has links to Preston, was freed from prison on May 9 and has since gone missing.

Following his release, he was ordered to attend a police station as part of the terms of his release.

A search is under way for convicted sex offender Paul Hope, 38, who has disappeared after being released from prison on May 9

After failing to do so, Lancashire Police launched a search for the convicted sex offender and are today appealing for the public’s help to capture him.

It is not the first time Hope has disappeared after breaching the notification requirements of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

In April this year, he was handed seven days imprisonment at Preston Magistrates’ Court after he failed to comply with his supervision order.

In January 2015, whilst subject to regular monitoring and checks, he failed to return to an agreed premises in Blackburn.

And in June 2016, the police again issued a public appeal after he went missing following another stint in prison.

Hope is described as white, 5ft 7in and was previously said to have links to South Ribble, Accrington and Lytham, as well as Preston.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about a missing sex offender wanted on recall to prison.

“Paul Hope, who is 38 and of no fixed address, was released from custody on May 9. He has links to the Preston area.”