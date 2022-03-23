Balaclava-clad men armed with hammer and crowbar threaten staff during 'frightening' robbery at Ingol Co-op

Police were called to a report of a robbery at the Co-op store in Granton Walk, off Tag Lane, at around 10.20pm on Monday (March 21).

Armed with a crowbar and hammer, two men wearing balaclavas and dark-coloured clothing entered the store before demanding money from the till.

The pair then made off with cash and cigarettes, leaving staff “extremely shaken”.

Thankfully nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Det Sgt Denise Fardella, of Preston CID, said: “We believe this robbery was well planned and prepared.

"The males have waited for the staff to close the store and taken this opportunity to gain entry.

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at the Co-op store in Ingol. (Credit: Google)

"We also believe those involved may have been in and around the area in recent days in order to establish routines around the store's opening hours.”

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from Tag Lane, Redcar Avenue and Whitby Avenue between 9pm and 10.30pm on the night of the incident was urged to get in touch.

“Did you see anyone or any vehicles in the area acting suspiciously on the evening of the robbery or in the days prior?,” Det Sgt Denise Fardella added.

"Any information you have may be important and we encourage you to make contact. We are keen to gather as much information as possible to help us identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1635 of March 21.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.