Three men charged with robbery after raids on Co-op shops in Preston and Chorley
Three men have been charged with robbery after raids on Co-op shops in Preston and Chorley.
Around 10.20pm on Monday, March 21 the Co-Op in Granton Walk, Ingol, Preston was robbed with a large quantity of cigarettes and cash stolen.
Earlier this week, on Monday, April 11, there was a second robbery at the Co-Op in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods where more cash and cigarettes were stolen.
Yesterday (Wednesday, April 13) officers executed four warrants in Wigan and five people – four men and one woman – were arrested.
Today, three of the men have been charged with robbery, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
They are:
- Daniel Holding, 32 of Arley Close, Aspull, Wigan.
- Daniel Lewis, 34, of Battersby Street, Ince, Wigan.
- Matthew Lowe, 34, of Chatham Street, Ince, Wigan.
They were all due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 14).