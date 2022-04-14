Three men charged with robbery after raids on Co-op shops in Preston and Chorley

Around 10.20pm on Monday, March 21 the Co-Op in Granton Walk, Ingol, Preston was robbed with a large quantity of cigarettes and cash stolen.

Earlier this week, on Monday, April 11, there was a second robbery at the Co-Op in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods where more cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 13) officers executed four warrants in Wigan and five people – four men and one woman – were arrested.

Today, three of the men have been charged with robbery, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

They are:

- Daniel Holding, 32 of Arley Close, Aspull, Wigan.

- Daniel Lewis, 34, of Battersby Street, Ince, Wigan.

- Matthew Lowe, 34, of Chatham Street, Ince, Wigan.

They were all due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 14).

A 43-year-old woman from Wigan was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit robbery, whilst a 53-year-old man from Wigan was arrested on suspicion of robbery.