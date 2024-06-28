Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire man was found guilty of 43 sexual offences against five children and one woman.

A jury found Peter Alan Barnes guilty of the offences after he appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

The 57-year-old admitted to a further offence against a second adult victim before the trial started.

The offences spanned four decades.

Peter Alan Barnes was found guilty of 43 sexual offences against five children and one woman (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Det Chief Hazel Richardson, from the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “Barnes is a predatory individual who deliberately prayed on vulnerable children and adults for his own perverted sexual interests.

“These victims have suffered significant life changing trauma after what Barnes did to them, which has affected their physical and mental wellbeing into adult life.

“They have shown incredible bravery in firstly coming forward and then reliving their ordeals by giving evidence in court. Rightly, the jury saw through Barnes’s web of lies and have made him accountable for his abhorrent behaviour.”

Barnes’s youngest victim was just nine-years old. Police said he sexually assaulted and raped her.

He sexually assaulted his second victim when she was aged between 12 and 13.

His third victim was an adult when Barnes indecently assaulted her.

Barnes’ fourth victim was 15 when he raped and sexually assaulted her.

The fifth victim was 15 when Barnes sexually assaulted her.

The sixth victim was 12 when Barnes sexually assaulted her.

The seventh victim was in her early 20s when Barnes attempted to rape and sexually assaulted her.

Barnes was charged in relation to four of his victims in April 2023 and remanded to custody.

Three further victims came forward while he was awaiting trial.

Barnes, of Central Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, was remanded back into custody to be sentenced on July 5 following yesterday’s verdicts.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed, listened to and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts,” Det Chief Richardson added.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.