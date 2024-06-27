XL Bully remains seized by Lancashire Police after savage attack on woman in Preston
The loose, unmuzzled dog was captured by officers after mauling the woman in Kingsway, Ashton at 8.44pm on Monday.
She suffered serious bites to her chest and leg, and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Lancashire Police said the dog’s owner has been identified and an investigation is under way. The dog, which the force suspects to be an XL Bully, remains in kennels while officers continue to investigate.
“The dog remains seized. Enquiries are continuing,” the force told the Post.
It is understood that a police dog expert will make a judgment on the breed of dog and whether it is a danger to the public. It will be at risk of being destroyed if the the investigation finds the owner failed to comply with restrictions on the banned breed which came into force in February.
One resident said the woman could be heard ‘screaming’ from the next street over. She said the dog lives in Kingsway, off Blackpool Road, and was loose and not wearing a muzzle when it charged at her, biting her breast and leg.
What happens when a dog is seized? Will it be destroyed?
According to dog law experts Noble Solicitors, when a banned dog is seized a police dog expert will make a judgment on the type of dog and whether it is a danger to the public.
Depending on their decision the dog will either be released or kept in kennels before the case goes to court, and the owner cannot visit their dog until a decision has been made.
If it goes to court, it is the owner’s responsibility to prove the dog is not a banned type and is not dangerous. If they are successful, the dog will be released. If not, the owner will be found guilty of failing to adhere to the restrictions on the banned type of dog and it will be humanely destroyed.
The dog’s owner can also choose to give up ownership of the dog, which would mean it could be destroyed before even going to court.