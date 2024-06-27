Date set for the inquest of Preston Davey, the baby at the centre of Blackpool murder investigation
An inquest examining the death of a 13-month-old boy at the centre of a murder investigation will be heard in September.
Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is set reconvene the inquest into the death of the youngster, who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27.
Lancashire Police said the youngster was rushed into hospital in an unresponsive state and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were notified and two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.
A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
They have since been released on bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.
A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out but police said the cause of death was awaiting further investigation.
In the week following Preston’s death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.
For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.Inquest into Preston’s death.
On September, Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will reconvene the inquest into Preston’s death to try and establish how the boy died.
The inquest will open at 10am at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Court.