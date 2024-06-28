Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was viciously attacked by a gang in a Preston park.

The teenager was sat on the grass near the skate park in Moor Park when she was punched an kicked by 'number of individuals' shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday.

No one has been arrested but Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way and the force is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

The girl was attacked just before 7.30pm on Wednesday, near to the Skate Park in Moor Park, Preston | LEP

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an assault in Preston which has left a teenage girl with injuries.

“It happened just before 7.30pm on Wednesday (June 26 ) near to the Skate Park in Moor Park. It was reported a number of individuals punched and kicked the victim while she sat on the grass.

“The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with injuries to her face and body following the assault. She has since been discharged.

