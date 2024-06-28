Preston girl, 13, taken to hospital after gang attack in Moor Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The teenager was sat on the grass near the skate park in Moor Park when she was punched an kicked by 'number of individuals' shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday.
No one has been arrested but Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way and the force is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an assault in Preston which has left a teenage girl with injuries.
“It happened just before 7.30pm on Wednesday (June 26 ) near to the Skate Park in Moor Park. It was reported a number of individuals punched and kicked the victim while she sat on the grass.
“The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with injuries to her face and body following the assault. She has since been discharged.
“We’re asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything to get in contact with us by calling 101, quoting the log number 385 of 27th June 2024 or emailing [email protected]”