Police want to speak to this man in connection with a collision near Aldi on Marine Road, Morecambe

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 13:34 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a collision near Aldi.

The collision happened on Tuesday, April 22, at 10:25am on Marine Road, Morecambe, close to Aldi.

The driver of a car involved in the collision, a Black Audi A4, ran off. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Do you know this man? placeholder image
Do you know this man? | Lancaster Area Police

A spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “We want to speak to him in connection with our investigation into a collision.

“We also want to speak to this man in connection with our investigation into a burglary on First Terrace, Sunderland Point, near Morecambe.”

The burglary was reported to have happened at 6.15pm on Monday, April 14.

They added: “We have been making enquiries since these incidents were reported to us, and we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

If you recognise this man, or feel you can help police in any way, please call 101 quoting log 371 of 22nd April 2025, or email [email protected].

