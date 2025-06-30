The family of a man who ‘always had the time for anybody’ have paid tribute to him, as an investigation into his murder continues.

37-year-old Paul Scott, pictured here with his dog Sam, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, when officers were called to Peridot Close in Blackburn last Sunday.

Paying tribute, his loved ones said he was a ‘kind and caring man who always had time for anyone’.

The broken family of murder vicitm Paul Scott, 37, said they world has been turned upside down | Lancashire Police

They said: “Paul was a polite, kind and caring man, who always had the time for anybody.

“A hard-working mechanic whose love for cars was for all to see.

​”He was a beloved son to Julie and Billy. A devoted brother to Andy, Jade and Billy, and a loving Uncle to Kairi, Isaac, Bonnie and Lily.

​“Grandparents, uncles, aunties, cousins, his friends, and countless others Pauly has touched throughout his life all feel an immeasurable pain from the loss of Pauly.”

They added: “​Our world’s turned upside down and our hearts shattered.

​”As a mechanic he loved his work at the garage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, drinking with friends, and enjoyed every minute with his dogs Snoop and Sam.

​”He was always there for friends and family and would drop everything to help when they needed him.

​“No words can describe how much we are going to miss him. Pauly will live on through our memories. And I know will always be with us in times of need.

​”We will remember all of the love and laughter Pauly brought to us and remember the chapters of our own lives that crossed over into Pauly’s story.

​”Forever now in our hearts until we meet again.”

​Three people: Liam Donlin, 24, Joanne Maxwell, 43 and Amie Clegg, 21, have all been charged with Murder. They have been remanded at Crown Court.

​DCI John McNamara, of our Force Major Investigation Team added: “Paul was clearly a very well-liked man and especially loved by his family. My thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

​”As an investigation team, our priority is getting justice for Paul. Whilst three people have been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing.

“If you saw anything or have any footage that you believe could help our enquiries, even if you think it is insignificant, please do the responsible thing and get in touch.”

​If you have information, or footage, particularly of the Peridot Close area between midnight and 4am on 22nd June, please contact 101 quoting log 0212 of 22nd June 2025.