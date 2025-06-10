Police release video footage in bid to trace man after indecent exposure near Lancaster children's play area
A woman was on Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday, May 31, when a man walked up to her and exposed himself before making off.
She was left shocked but thankfully physically unhurt.
An investigation was launched in an effort to identify the man.
Earlier today police released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the distressing incident.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Area Police said: “You may remember that we last month asked for your help after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Lancaster and we have an update for you.
“An investigation has been ongoing since the incident and efforts are being made to identify the man.”
They added: “As part of those efforts, we now have some video footage we want to share with you of a man we want to trace.”
The offender is described as black, late teens to early 20s, short hair, wearing a red football shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0386 of May 31st.