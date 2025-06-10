Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in relation to an indecent exposure incident near a children's play area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was on Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday, May 31, when a man walked up to her and exposed himself before making off.

She was left shocked but thankfully physically unhurt.

The victim was on Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday when a man walked up to her and exposed himself before making off. | Google

An investigation was launched in an effort to identify the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier today police released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the distressing incident.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Area Police said: “You may remember that we last month asked for your help after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Lancaster and we have an update for you.

“An investigation has been ongoing since the incident and efforts are being made to identify the man.”

Read More Man indecently exposes himself to stunned woman on Willow Lane near Coronation Fields children’s play area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to the man captured on CCTV footage after an indecent exposure in Lancaster | Lancs Area Police

They added: “As part of those efforts, we now have some video footage we want to share with you of a man we want to trace.”

The offender is described as black, late teens to early 20s, short hair, wearing a red football shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0386 of May 31st.