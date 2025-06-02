Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Lancaster.

The victim was on Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday when a man walked up to her and exposed himself before making off.

She was left shocked but thankfully physically unhurt.

An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify the man.

He is described as black, late teens to early 20s, short hair, wearing a red football shirt and shorts.

Sgt Katherine Cousins, of Lancaster CID, said: “This must have been an extremely distressing incident for the victim, and we are doing all we can to find the offender and I would ask anyone who recognises the description or knows who he might be to get in touch.”

They added that they will be out and about in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns should come and talk to them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0386, May 31.