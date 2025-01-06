Police reissue appeal for £100 McDonald's theft at Ackhurst Park Industrial Estate in Chorley

Police have reissued a December appeal for information in regards a £100 McDonald’s theft.

Police received a report of a theft at McDonald’s, Ackhurst Park Industrial Estate, in Chorley on Monday, December 2, where it was reported a man had left the restaurant with a collection box contain approximately £100.

Do you recognise this man? | Chorley Police

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1:25pm.

Reissuing their appeal with an image of a man they want to speak to, a spokesperson for the police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We’d like to speak to him in connection with a report of a theft.”

They added: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.

“We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help us in our investigation, please call 101 quoting log 643 of 2nd December 2024.”

