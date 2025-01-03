Lancashire Police appeal for help to locate man wanted on recall to prison

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Blackburn.

Dean Green-Lynch is wanted on recall to prison.

The 33-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall and of slim build.

Dean Green-Lynch is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackburn.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

