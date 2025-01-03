Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Blackburn.

Dean Green-Lynch is wanted on recall to prison.

The 33-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall and of slim build.

He has links to Blackburn.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.