Lancashire Police appeal for help to locate man wanted on recall to prison
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dean Green-Lynch is wanted on recall to prison.
The 33-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall and of slim build.
He has links to Blackburn.
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.