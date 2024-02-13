News you can trust since 1886
Police confirm human remains found at Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate in Darwen believed to be a man's

The family of the man who police believe it to be have been informed of the development.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
Police have confirmed what they believe to be the remains of a man found at an industrial estate in Darwen. Police were called to reports "remains" had been found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate at around 12.25pm last Wednesday. A cordon was put in place following the find and a large emergency service presence was reported in the area. On Friday police confirmed they were still at the "early stages" of an investigation and inquiries were ongoing to find out who the remains belong to.

However, earlier today (Tuesday) they have given an update saying the family of the man they believe it to be has been informed.

In a Facebook statement, a spokesperson for Blackburn and Darwen Police said: "You may have seen a police presence on the Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate in Darwen over recent days and we just wanted to give you the latest update in order to stop any speculation.

"We can confirm that we have found what we believe to be the remains of a man."

They said that although it will likely be a few months before they get a formal identification, the family of the man who we believe this to be have been informed of the development.

They added: "Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"Our work is ongoing to establish the cause of the man’s death. However, it is not currently being treated as suspicious.

"We would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information."

