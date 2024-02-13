Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was found unresponsive outside a McDonald's earlier this morning is believed to be in a critical condition.

The man in his 30s, was found outside the McDonald's in Blackburn City Centre at 7.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said: "We were called to King William Street, Blackburn, at 7.15am today (13th February 2024) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive outside McDonald's.

The man in his 30s had been found unresponsive outside McDonald's on King William Street in Blackburn earlier this morning (Tuesday).

"He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. We are looking into the circumstances which led to the man becoming unresponsive, however we do not believe he has been assaulted."