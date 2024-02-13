Breaking
Man in critical condition after being found unresponsive outside McDonald's in Blackburn town centre
The man was found outside McDonald's earlier this morning.
A man who was found unresponsive outside a McDonald's earlier this morning is believed to be in a critical condition.
The man in his 30s, was found outside the McDonald's in Blackburn City Centre at 7.15am.
Lancashire Police said: "We were called to King William Street, Blackburn, at 7.15am today (13th February 2024) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive outside McDonald's.
"He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. We are looking into the circumstances which led to the man becoming unresponsive, however we do not believe he has been assaulted."
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting log 160 of 13th February 2024.