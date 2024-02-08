Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports "remains" had been found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

A cordon was put place following the find and a large emergency service presence was reported in the area.

Police were called after "remains" were found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are at the very early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains."

The force urged people living in the area not to speculate until further information became available.