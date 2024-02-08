Possible human remains found at Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate in Darwen
Police were called to reports "remains" had been found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.
A cordon was put place following the find and a large emergency service presence was reported in the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are at the very early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains."
The force urged people living in the area not to speculate until further information became available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 558 of February 7.