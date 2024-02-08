News you can trust since 1886
Possible human remains found at Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate in Darwen

Lancashire Police said they were at the "very early stages of an investigation" after the remains were found.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Feb 2024, 19:28 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 19:31 GMT
Police were called to reports "remains" had been found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

A cordon was put place following the find and a large emergency service presence was reported in the area.

Police were called after "remains" were found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate (Credit: Google)Police were called after "remains" were found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate (Credit: Google)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are at the very early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains."

The force urged people living in the area not to speculate until further information became available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 558 of February 7.

