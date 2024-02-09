Police investigation continues after human remains found at Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate in Darwen
Police were called to reports "remains" had been found on land near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.
A cordon was put in place following the find and a large emergency service presence was reported in the area.
Lancashire Police on Friday confirmed they were still at the "early stages" of an investigation and inquiries were ongoing to find out who the remains belong to.
No further updates were provided.
A spokesperson for the force said on Thursday: "We were called to Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate, Darwen, at 12.26pm on Wednesday, February 7, to reports remains had been found on land at the site.
"We are at the very early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains."
The force urged people not to speculate until further information became available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 558 of February 7.