Police and fire crews search River Ribble for missing woman Brenda Wignall

Emergency services are searching the River Ribble for missing Preston woman Brenda Wignall.



A police boat entered the river near the Pavilion cafe in Avenham Park shortly before 11am.

Brenda Wignall, 58, was last seen in the Marl Hill Crescent area of Preston at around 2am on Friday, October 11

Lancashire Police confirmed that it is part of the search for Brenda Wignall, 58, who was reported missing from her home in Ribbleton on Friday (October 11).

The police boat has headed upriver towards Frenchwood, whilst another boat is being prepared for launch near the 'Old Tram Bridge'.

Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham, both equipped with rescue boats, have also been called to the scene.

The fire service said it is also using its drone unit to help search for the missing 58-year-old.

Two boats, a fire engine and an ambulance are at the scene near the Pavilion cafe in Avenham Park

North West Ambulance Service is also at the scene, near the river bank, in Avenham Park.



Brenda was last seen at her home in Marl Hill Crescent, Ribbleton at around 2am on Friday (October 11).



She is described as being 5ft 4inches tall, of slim build with blonde hair that is styled in a bob.



Brenda was last seen wearing a blue Parker jacket with white fur, black leggings/jeggings, checkered shoes and glasses.

Police said she has links to the Moor Nook, Walton-le-Dale and Longridge areas.

A police spokesman said: "We’re growing concerned for the welfare of 58-year-old Brenda Wignall, who is missing from home in Preston.



"If you have seen Brenda or have any information about where she may be, please call us immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of October 11.

The water rescue units were seen heading upriver towards Walton-le-Dale

