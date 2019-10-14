Concern for missing Preston woman who disappeared at 2am on Friday

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Preston woman who disappeared on Friday night.



Brenda Wignall, 58, was last seen in Marl Hill Crescent, Moor Nook at around 2am on Friday (October 11).

She was last seen wearing a blue Parker jacket with white fur, black leggings/jeggings, checkered shoes and glasses.

Brenda is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build with blonde hair that is styled in a bob.



She also has links to the Moor Nook, Walton-le-Dale and Longridge areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We’re growing concerned for the welfare of the 58-year-old who is missing from home in Preston.

"If you have seen Brenda or have any information about where she may be please call us immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of the 11.



"Brenda, if you see this appeal, please let someone know you are okay."