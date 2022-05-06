Frightened shop workers in Plungington are now asking, ‘who’s next?’, after Spar became the third store in Plungington Road to be targeted by armed robbers in the space of a week.

It follows raids on the Co-op on Tuesday (May 2) and Bargain Booze last Friday (April 29), where men clad in balaclavas and brandishing knives threatened staff before getting away with cash and cigarettes.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the Spar, Plungington Road, Preston, at 9.58pm yesterday (May 5) to reports a man had entered the store and threatened staff with a knife.

Police at the scene after the Spar store in Plungington Road was robbed last night (Thursday, May 5). Credit: Plungington's Community PACT

"The suspect was challenged by staff and left empty-handed.

"No arrest has been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.

The police helicopter was deployed after the raid late last night, circling the city for hours in a bid to trace the man.

"Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1466 of May 5, 2022.”