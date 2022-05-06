Frightened shop workers in Plungington are now asking, ‘who’s next?’, after Spar became the third store in Plungington Road to be targeted by armed robbers in the space of a week.
It follows raids on the Co-op on Tuesday (May 2) and Bargain Booze last Friday (April 29), where men clad in balaclavas and brandishing knives threatened staff before getting away with cash and cigarettes.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to the Spar, Plungington Road, Preston, at 9.58pm yesterday (May 5) to reports a man had entered the store and threatened staff with a knife.
"The suspect was challenged by staff and left empty-handed.
"No arrest has been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.