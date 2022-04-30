Police have issued a CCTV image and are asking for help to identify the men pictured in relation to the robbery which took place on Plungington Road.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We appreciate the CCTV imagery is grainy, but we’re hoping someone will recognise the clothing or recall seeing men matching those pictured.

“We were called around 9.55pm to a report of a robbery at Bargain Booze on Plungington Road.

Preston Police have issued this CCTV from last night's robbery at Bargain Booze on Plunginton Road.

"Two men, wearing balaclavas and grey tracksuits, entered the store with weapons, made threats to staff and demanded they open the till. A quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

“Staff were extremely shaken by the incident but thankfully nobody was hurt.

“We’re appealing for information and urging any witnesses or anybody who was in the area and may have dashcam or CCTV footage from Plungington Road between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on the night of the incident to get in touch.

“We also want to reassure the community that we’ll do all we can to identify those responsible for this frightening incident. We’ve increased patrols in the area and officers have already visited other businesses and nearby homes. If you see us out and about in the area, don’t hesitate to approach us with any questions or information.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 1566 of April 29.