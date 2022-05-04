Preston Co-op staff robbed at knifepoint in early morning raid after being ambushed by masked man

Staff at a Preston Co-op were held at knifepoint in a terrifying robbery this morning (Wednesday, May 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:31 pm

A masked man wielding a knife ambushed them as they opened up the store, at the corner of Plungington Road and Ripon Street, shortly before 7am.

Yelling and threatening them with the blade, the man forced the panic-stricken staff to hand over cash and cigarettes before making his getaway.

Minutes later, a 999 call from the shaken staff brought police rushing to the scene.

Staff at the Co-op in Plungington were held at knifepoint when a man robbed the store early this morning (Wednesday, May 4)

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police say a hunt for the armed robber is under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.05am today (Wednesday, May 4) to a report of a robbery at the Co-Op in Plungington Road, Preston.

“A man had entered the store and threatened a staff member before stealing cigarettes and cash.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0156.”