News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pickpockets steal woman’s purse after distracting her as she shopped in Accrington Poundland

Pickpockets stole a woman’s purse after distracting her as she shopped in Accrington.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:06pm

The victim entered the Poundland store in Broadway at around 1.10pm on Monday, February 6.

She was approached by another woman who distracted her as she browsed the clothing section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Over 100 cannabis plants found after police conduct drugs raid at Preston proper...
Police want to speak to these two women after pickpockets stole a woman’s purse in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

As she was distracted, a second woman stole the victim’s purse from her handbag.

The pair then left the store together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives on Thursday (February 24), released CCTV images of two women they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111, quoting reference number LC-20230208-0695 or investigation number 04/29958/23.