Pickpockets steal woman’s purse after distracting her as she shopped in Accrington Poundland
Pickpockets stole a woman’s purse after distracting her as she shopped in Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:06pm
The victim entered the Poundland store in Broadway at around 1.10pm on Monday, February 6.
She was approached by another woman who distracted her as she browsed the clothing section.
As she was distracted, a second woman stole the victim’s purse from her handbag.
The pair then left the store together.
Detectives on Thursday (February 24), released CCTV images of two women they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.