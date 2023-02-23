News you can trust since 1886
Over 100 cannabis plants found after police conduct drugs raid at Preston property

A large cannabis farm containing over 100 plants was discovered after police raided a property in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:17pm

Police raided a property in Preston on Thursday (February 23) after receiving information from the public.

A large cannabis farm which spanned the upstairs and loft area of the property was found when officers gained entry.

Over 100 cannabis plants were subsequently seized.

Police also found evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any information about possible criminal activity, call 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/PCgzK.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.