Over 100 cannabis plants found after police conduct drugs raid at Preston property
A large cannabis farm containing over 100 plants was discovered after police raided a property in Preston.
Police raided a property in Preston on Thursday (February 23) after receiving information from the public.
A large cannabis farm which spanned the upstairs and loft area of the property was found when officers gained entry.
Over 100 cannabis plants were subsequently seized.
Police also found evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.
“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
