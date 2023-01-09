Pensioners targeted by ‘despicable and callous’ pickpockets while shopping in Preston and Lytham
Two pensioners had their wallets stolen by pickpockets as they were shopping in Preston and Lytham.
The first victim had his wallet stolen after he went into Novello’s Clothing in Fishergate at around 11am on Tuesday, December 20.
The 89-year-old man, from Broughton, had entered the store to wish the staff a Merry Christmas.
He believes he was followed after withdrawing £300 from Lloyds Bank located 150m away.
The victim – who wished not to be named – said: “It’s affected me a great deal, it’s something I never expected in my life.
“I’ll be much more careful in the future.”
The man, who suffered ill-health over the Christmas period, said he wasn’t aware of anyone touching him or how the robbery took place.
“I was amazed. I’m the sort of bloke who makes sure all the locks are on, and you think that nobody would do something like this,” he added.
“It’s astonishing really, how it’s made me feel.”
The second victim, an 85-year-old woman, had her purse stolen from her handbag in Stringers Department Store in North Clifton Street, Lytham, the same afternoon.
Last week, officers released CCTV images of two women they wanted to identify in connection with the theft in Preston.
Police later said they believed the same women were responsible for the incident in Lytham.
PC Danielle Lilley, of Preston Police, said: “These crimes are despicable and callous acts of theft from elderly victims and I would urge anyone who knows these women or who has any information to get in touch.”
Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 420 of December 20, 2022.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.