The man from Broughton – who has asked not to be named – had his wallet snatched from his pocket on December 20 after he went into Novello in Fishergate to wish the staff a Merry Christmas. He believes he had been followed after withdrawing £300 from Lloyds Bank 150m away. He said: “It’s affected me a great deal, it’s something I never expected in my life. I’ll be much more careful in the future.”

Police have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to in connection with the robbery, which happened at around 11am on December 20.

The man, who has suffered ill-health over the Christmas period, said he wasn’t aware of anyone touching him or how the robbery took place. He said: "I wasn’t aware of anyone watching me. I walked up 150 yards from the bank to Novello’s and went upstairs. I sat down and then I realised it wasn’t there. I always have it in the same place.” He added: "I was amazed, I’m the sort of bloke who makes sure all the locks are on, and you think that nobody would do something like this. It’s astonishing really, how it’s made me feel.”

Advice to others

He said: "Next to the skin, that’s where I should have put it (the wallet). I want people to think about these things and be aware it can happen to them. I don’t know if anyone else was targeted, but before Christmas when people had money on them and might not have been taking particular care, I think quite a few people might have been.”

He added: "It’s the thought that I’ve been followed that is troubling. I’m 90 this year and I don’t walk very well. So they must have thought that I was easy-peasy, and of course, I was.” As well as £300 in cash, the wallet also contained the man’s bank cards and driving licence, which have had to be cancelled and replaced, as well as his Accrington Stanley season ticket.

