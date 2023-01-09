The farm was discovered on the first floor of a derelict building in Avenham Lane at around 4pm on Sunday (January 8).

It was found following reports a person had been threatened with a knife as they attempted to investigate why water was flooding into a neighbouring property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers discovered around “450 ‘baby’ cannabis plants” as well as a “significant electrical set-up”.

A cannabis factory was on the first floor of a derelict building in Avenham Lane, Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police working alongside partner agencies worked to clear the site and the plants were later destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody was present at the address when officers arrived, but the force said enquiries were ongoing.

Insp Azz Khan, of Preston Police, said: “The activities of drug dealers can have a dramatic effect on our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was found after a person was threatened with a knife as they attempted to investigate a flood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Drugs can ruin lives and can instil fear in our neighbourhoods, and we are determined to tackle that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also know that cannabis farms are often the tip of the iceberg for other criminality and can fuel other crime, such as burglary and robbery.

He added: “Local people are a vital source of intelligence – so we need you to help us by telling us what you know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information about suspicious activity or criminality in your area we urge you to get in touch.”

Anybody with information can call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can report online at doitonline.lancashre.police.uk.