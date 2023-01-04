Police say pickpockets snatched an 89-year-old man’s wallet whilst he was shopping in the city centre on Tuesday, December 20.

At around 11am, the pensioner popped into Novello – a women’s clothes shop in Fishgergate – to wish staff a Merry Christmas.

Whilst spreading Christmas cheer, the pensioner was targeted by thieves who snatched his wallet from his pocket.

PC Danielle Lilley, of Preston Police, described the theft as “a despicable crime against a vulnerable person” and is urging anyone with information to contact her.

After reviewing CCTV footage from inside the store, Lancashire Police have identified two women (pictured) who they would like to speak to about the incident.

The force said: “Do you recognise these women? We want to speak to them after an 89-year-old man had his wallet stolen out of his pocket.

