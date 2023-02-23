Over 180 cannabis plants found after police raid address in Accrington town centre
A large cannabis farm was found after police raided an address in Accrington town centre.
By Sean Gleaves
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 7:54pm
Officers from Immediate Response, Hyndburn Neighbourhood Policing Team and Hyndburn Task Force discovered the farm on Monday (February 20).
It contained over 180 plants which were subsequently dismantled by police to be destroyed.
“No arrests have been made at this time however an investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any information about drugs in your community, call 101.