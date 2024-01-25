Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North End forward Finlay Cross-Adair has been sentenced to a community order after he admitted assaulting a woman, causing actual bodily harm.

The BBC has reported that the 19-year-old, from Grimsargh, was handed an 18-month community order after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court.

The assault took place on May 26, 2023 and the young footballer was later charged with a total of eight offences – six counts of assault, one of stalking and one of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

He was ordered to complete a "building better relationships" programme, 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity, reported the BBC.

Cross-Adair has been undergoing rehabilitation after being seriously injured in a crash on the A6 near Lancaster last October.

Finlay Cross-Adair has been sentenced to a community order after admitting causing actual bodily harm. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

He made his debut for the Championship club in October 2022 and was on loan to Scottish League One side Annan Athletic before he was injured.

A Preston North End representative said: "We note and fully respect the court's decision and we will be making no further comment until we have had time to communicate with our employee."