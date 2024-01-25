Preston North End player Finlay Cross-Adair admits assaulting woman
North End forward Finlay Cross-Adair has been sentenced to a community order after he admitted assaulting a woman, causing actual bodily harm.
The BBC has reported that the 19-year-old, from Grimsargh, was handed an 18-month community order after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court.
The assault took place on May 26, 2023 and the young footballer was later charged with a total of eight offences – six counts of assault, one of stalking and one of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.
He was ordered to complete a "building better relationships" programme, 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity, reported the BBC.
Cross-Adair has been undergoing rehabilitation after being seriously injured in a crash on the A6 near Lancaster last October.
He made his debut for the Championship club in October 2022 and was on loan to Scottish League One side Annan Athletic before he was injured.
A Preston North End representative said: "We note and fully respect the court's decision and we will be making no further comment until we have had time to communicate with our employee."
A boyhood supporter of PNE, Cross-Adair made his debut aged just 17 against Stoke City in October 2022 after signing a two-and-a-half-year-deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2025.