Cross-Adair came off the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers for his second appearance for PNE, having made his debut against Stoke City in October.

The 17-year-old had been impressing in the youth team over recent seasons but has been training regularly with the first team up at their Euxton Training Ground and has done enough to earn his first pro deal.

The contract will see him stay at the club until at least 2025, signing a two-and-a-half-year-deal.

Finlay Cross-Adair has signed a professional deal at PNE keeping him at the club until 2025. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Speaking to the club website about the deal, he said: “It’s a massive day; it’s a dream come true.

“Ever since I signed here at Preston, the goal was to get a professional contract and to have signed it today is a dream come true.

“I’m really proud, especially of this season. If you’d have told me at the start of the season I’d have made my professional debut, came on at Ewood Park, and signed my professional contract today, I’d have said ‘no chance’, so it’s really special.”

Cross-Adair was one of four academy graduates to play against Blackburn, with Mikey O’Neill, Jacob Slater and Noah Mawene all getting on – only the former had played a senior game before this season, which came too under current boss Ryan Lowe.

There have been five players come through the North End ranks since Lowe took charge, with Lewis Leigh also making his debut earlier this season in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking about the Cross-Adair’s new deal and the young crop of players, Lowe said: “Since Finlay’s been up with the first team he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“He hasn’t looked out of place one bit. His attitude and his application have been fantastic.

“He’s definitely warranted a pro contract with the goals he’s been scoring with the youth team, the goals he scores when he’s up here, and he’s been in and around the first team on a couple of occasions in terms of the games.

“I’m really pleased we’ve tied him down because he’s going to be a real asset for the football club.