Young forward Finlay Cross-Adair, 18, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on the A6 near Lancaster at around 5.10pm on Thursday, October 5.

The boyhood PNE fan, from Longridge, was rescued from his wrecked Seat by firefighters who cut him free before he was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

Preston North End said their young forward suffered ‘serious injuries’ but would not comment on whether the injuries might threaten his football career.

Last week, his dad Mick Adair told concerned supporters on X – formerly Twitter – that his son remains in ICU but is ‘stable’.

This week his dad has more encouraging news on his son’s condition, telling friends and fans that Finlay is “doing amazingly well” and could soon be discharged from hospital.

On Wednesday (October 18), dad Mick shared a picture of North End manager Ryan Lowe visiting his son’s bedside.

Finlay appeared in good spirits as Lowe gave a big thumbs up to the camera in a show of support for his young star.

"Fins been doing amazingly well these last few days,” said dad Mick. “He’s having an operation on his wrist on Friday and then home soon!”