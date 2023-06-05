The 18-year-old Lilywhite, who signed his first professional contract with the club in December, appeared before Preston Magistrates on Friday (June 2).

He is charged with a total of eight offences – six counts of assault, one of stalking and one of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

A boyhood supporter of PNE, he made his debut aged just 17 against Stoke City in October last year after signing a two-and-a-half-year-deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

Club director Peter Ridsdale attended the hearing and sat in the public gallery as the charges were read out in court.

The young footballer did not indicate how he intended to plea at his next hearing which will take place at Preston Crown Court on June 30.

Preston Magistrates granted Cross-Adair bail subject to a number of conditions put forward by Preston North End bosses in a bid to keep him out of custody.

The conditions forbid him from entering Longridge and require him to live and sleep each night at his grandparents’ home in Grimsargh.

He must also attend club training six days a week and he must not contact his alleged victim and a number of witnesses.

