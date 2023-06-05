News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Finlay Cross-Adair in court on assault and stalking charges

Preston North End forward Finlay Cross-Adair has appeared in court charged with assault, stalking and coercive behaviour.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

The 18-year-old Lilywhite, who signed his first professional contract with the club in December, appeared before Preston Magistrates on Friday (June 2).

He is charged with a total of eight offences – six counts of assault, one of stalking and one of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

A boyhood supporter of PNE, he made his debut aged just 17 against Stoke City in October last year after signing a two-and-a-half-year-deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

Preston North End's Finlay Cross-Adair in action against Stoke City at Deepdale on Saturday, October 15, 2022 Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Stoke City - Saturday 15th October 2022 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Club director Peter Ridsdale attended the hearing and sat in the public gallery as the charges were read out in court.

The young footballer did not indicate how he intended to plea at his next hearing which will take place at Preston Crown Court on June 30.

Preston Magistrates granted Cross-Adair bail subject to a number of conditions put forward by Preston North End bosses in a bid to keep him out of custody.

The conditions forbid him from entering Longridge and require him to live and sleep each night at his grandparents’ home in Grimsargh.

He must also attend club training six days a week and he must not contact his alleged victim and a number of witnesses.

