Detectives investigating a shooting in Skelmersdale have released CCTV footage of a suspect fleeing the scene.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot, Merseyside, died in hospital after the shooting last Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Peel Road at about 7.35pm and discovered Mr Scott with serious gunshot wounds.

Officers on February 15 released CCTV which showed a suspect leaving the scene on a bike.

Detectives investigating the shooting have released CCTV footage of a suspect fleeing the scene (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Constabulary's Head of Major Crime, said: "It's now a week since Lenny Scott was shot and killed and my thoughts are still very much with his loved ones at this time.

"Since last Thursday we have had a team of officers and staff working around the clock to understand what happened, identify the people responsible and get justice for Lenny’s family.

"While we do at this stage believe that Lenny was the intended target of this shooting, what we do not know yet is why he was targeted.

"We are keeping an open mind about the motive for what can only be described as a cruel and cold-blooded assassination, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information about why this has happened to get in touch."

Lenny Scott died after suffering "serious gunshot wounds" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

He was later released on bail while enquiries continued.

Police said the gunman made off on either an e-bike or a scrambler bike and was wearing black clothing with an orange hi-vis jacket.

Anyone who spotted a person matching this description or saw any abandoned bikes in the area were urged to come forward.

Lenny's family described him as a "beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We are also continuing to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either on the day of the shooting or in the days or even weeks beforehand," Det Supt Willis added.

"This could be a suspicious character or vehicle that seemed out of place or unusual.

"Have you seen any burnt out vehicles or discarded clothing? Please come and talk to us so we can look into it."

He added: "We believe there may have been a number of people in and around the car park at around the time of the shooting who have not yet spoken to police, and I would urge those people to come forward.

"You may think that the information isn’t significant but if you do know anything, however small or unimportant you think it is, please come and tell us and we can be the judge.

"The information you hold may fit into a bigger jigsaw and provide one of the pieces we need to help identify who did this."

In a tribute issued on Tuesday, his family described him as a "devoted dad" who "lived for his children."

"They were everything to him, as he was to them. He was a beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague," they said.

“We will make sure that your children are loved and supported and that they will always remember what a fantastic dad you were.

"We will make sure we get the justice you deserve. You will never be forgotten. Goodnight love, love you loads xx."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 1155 of February 9.

Information can also be submitted at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L01-PO1.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.