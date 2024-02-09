A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Skelmersdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the incident on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday (February 8).

One man suffered serious gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, 33-year-old Lenny Scott from Prescot died a short time later.

The man later died in hospital

It is believed that the offender made off from the scene on a bike.

Although the type of bike has not yet been confirmed, police believe it may be an e-bike or scrambler bike.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Det. Ch. Supt, Pauline Stables, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Crime said: “This is a shocking incident that has resulted in a man losing his life.

“We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened, to identify a motive for this shooting and to identify and arrest the offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.

“We’re now appealing to you to ask for your help.

“After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

"If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries.

“If you were in the area yesterday evening and saw or heard anything suspicious either then, or in the days before the attack, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in touch.”

You contact police 101 quoting log 1089 of February 8, or in an emergency, dial 999.