Detectives investigating the murder of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in the Kensington area of Liverpool this morning. He remains in custody.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot, died after being shot in Skelmersdale on Thursday (February 8)

Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation after 33-year-old Lenny was shot outside a gym in Peel Road, Skelmersdale on Thursday evening.

The suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

Emergency services attended the scene where they found Lenny had suffered serious gunshot wounds. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Lenny, from Prescot, sadly died later in hospital.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Lenny's loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries."